App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 02:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Will request PM Modi for more relaxations in Karnataka: Yediyurappa

"The lockdown is not required for Karnataka, we will request for more relaxations," Yediyurappa said in response to a question about video conferencing with the Prime Minister. Speaking to reporters here, he said.

PTI

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said he would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi for more relaxations, as he made it clear that COVID-19 lockdown measures were not required in the state anymore.

"The lockdown is not required for Karnataka, we will request for more relaxations," Yediyurappa said in response to a question about video conferencing with the Prime Minister. Speaking to reporters here, he said.

"I will request him (PM) to make way for- people to lead a normal life and for the improvement in the economic situation."

Close

Several services such as metro, theatres, gyms, swimming pools, bars among others continue to remain restricted under unlock 1.0 that is currently in place. Modi is scheduled to hold a video conference with Chief Ministers of various states on Tuesday and Wednesday.

related news

Yediyurappa is scheduled to take part in the video conferencing on Wednesday. The Chief Minister, who took part in the special pooja organised at Shankar Math here to pray for the control of COVID-19, said, the government was making all efforts to control the spread.

"We are taking strong measures and all of us should fight this together," he said, as he highlighted that the government has released the financial assistance amount that was announced for farmers, and was ensuring that it reaches them.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 01:45 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #Karnataka #Narendra Modi #Politics #Yediyurappa

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Unlock 1.0 | As restrictions ease, COVID-19 cases on the rise in many tier-2 cities: Report

Unlock 1.0 | As restrictions ease, COVID-19 cases on the rise in many tier-2 cities: Report

Centre expects June exports to match pre-coronavirus levels: Report

Centre expects June exports to match pre-coronavirus levels: Report

India's fuel demand reaches 80-85% of pre-COVID levels

India's fuel demand reaches 80-85% of pre-COVID levels

most popular

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.