App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2019 07:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

Will not let Rahul Gandhi come to power by supporting traitors, says Uddhav Thackeray

He said the BJP, Shiv Sena and the Republican Party of India have come together on one ideology for the love of the nation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Hitting out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his party's promise to abolish sedition law, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said on April 7 that he will not be allowed to come to power by supporting "traitors".

Thackeray was addressing an election rally at Kalmeshwar in support of Shiv Sena's Ramtek constituency candidate Krupal Tumane.

He said the BJP, Shiv Sena and the Republican Party of India (RPI) have come together on one ideology for the love of the nation.

"But, I want to ask why have Maha Aghadi come together who have conflicts between them. Who are these people? Our dream is for the country, what about you? Your dream is only power. Our prime minister will be Narendra Modi tomorrow also. And I want to ask the opposition to announce one name for the PM's post," said Thackeray.

Thackeray also took a potshot at Congress' promise in its manifesto to abolish the sedition law. "Do you agree with this?... Anyone who commits treason should be hanged," he said.

"If Gandhi thinks he will come to power by supporting traitors, we will not let it happen," he added.
First Published on Apr 8, 2019 07:46 am

tags #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #Shiv Sena

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Police Arrests Mustang Driver Livestreaming His 300 Kmph Run on YouTub ...

Kavita Singh vs Hena Shahab: Wives of 2 Rival Dons Fight for Political ...

Soni Razdan, Swara Slam Anupam Kher Over His Sly Dig at Artistes Urgin ...

US Homeland Security Chief Nielsen, Full-throated Trump Loyalist, 'Lea ...

Kamal Haasan Hits Out at Rahul For 2-Seat Contest

Two Children, Four Others Wounded After Two Men Open Fire at Baby Show ...

'Search Party Welcome': Chidambaram Says I-T Raids Being Planned at Hi ...

Unsure 'Kab Hua, Kya Hua' But Vikrant Massey's Line from 'Criminal Min ...

Watch: Top Stories Of This Hour

Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP to release manifesto today

CPI-M office reopens in Nandigram after 12 years

BJP leaders 'selective' in respecting martyrs, not patriots, says Priy ...

No talks with AAP for alliance in Haryana, Punjab, says Congress

Political ad spend on Facebook crosses Rs 10 crore; BJP supporters con ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; Indiabulls H ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on April 8

Here are the bulk and block deals of April 5

Top brokerage calls for Monday: Macquarie, Edelweiss bullish on Indiab ...

'Phir ek baar, Modi Sarkar': BJP launches campaign theme, says choice ...

Lok Sabha polls: Gujarat tribes unhappy with govt 'interference' in th ...

China imparting 'patriotic education' to Tibetan monks and nuns infuri ...

Jet Airways debt-recast plan: Bidding process for cash-strapped airlin ...

Malaysia Open 2019: Lin Dan heralds return with well-crafted victory o ...

Mouni Roy on RAW, the upcoming Brahmastra, and how her transition from ...

Atal Setu, a new bridge in Bihar over troubled Kosi, raises risk of hi ...

Randeep Maddoke on Landless, his film which documents the lives of Dal ...

Apple could be working on a smaller iPhone XE with a 4.8-inch OLED dis ...

Angrezi Medium: Kareena Kapoor Khan to play Irrfan Khan’s wife, Radh ...

Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Lena Headey; stars who ...

IPL 2019 Highlights, KKR vs RR: Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine bring vict ...

Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia GoAir fiasco: Airline denies allegations, say ...

Avengers Endgame: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and M ...

IPL 2019 Highlights, DC vs RCB: Kagiso Rabada and Shreyas Iyer's great ...

When perfectionist Aamir Khan bumped into his favourite actor Chiranje ...

Like father, like son! Taimur Ali Khan poses just like his father Saif ...

For Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya love is in the air, quite lit ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.