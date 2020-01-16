Will not 'alter' subsidy given by Delhi govt: Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said his party will not "alter" the existing subsidy being provided by the Delhi government under its various schemes. The ruling AAP has accused BJP leaders of opposing its free water and power supply schemes to Delhi people.

Tiwari said in a statement that things are being misinterpreted by "habitual liar" AAP to suit their political interests.

"I have repeatedly said that we will definitely give minimum five times the benefits which the AAP have claimed for their tenure of five years," Tiwari said in the statement.

"He also clarified that if the BJP comes to power, it will not alter the existing subsidy," the statement read.

Latching on differing statements on the issue by BJP leaders, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said they may say whatever they want but the AAP will continue free services after winning the elections.

"BJP leaders continuously oppose free facilities provided to the people of Delhi, and now BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has joined the list," Singh said in a statement.

Gambhir, replying to Singh, said in a tweet, "I have NEVER said that POOR should not get free services. Only that people who CAN afford should be charged a nominal amount!! FYI - I have not taken a single govt benefit in 8 months unlike your hypocrite CM who had been advertising himself at the taxpayers' expense for 5 yrs."