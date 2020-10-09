Will not allow another Muzaffarnagar or Kairana, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Under fire from the Opposition for the alleged rape and murder of a 19-year-old in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on October 9 said that riots were in "veins of the Opposition" and that his administration will not allow "another Kairana or Kandhla" or Muzaffarnagar in the state.

Addressing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Bulandshahr ahead of bypolls for the Assembly seat there on November 3, Adityanath said the political forces that incited violence in Muzaffarnagar and forced exoduses from Kairana and Kandhla were again trying to create differences on the basis of caste, creed and religion.

"For years they were ruling the state, but where were they taking the state?There was a large-scale exodus in Kairana, large exodus in Kandhla and riots in Muzaffarnagar. Riot is in their veins," Adityanath said, according to a report by The Indian Express.

"Who are these people who are trying to create differences in the name of caste, creed or religion? These are the same faces that incited riots in Muzaffarnagar, these are the same faces that forced the exodus from Kairana and Kandhla," he added.

Adityanath said his government is identifying people who "breed on communalism and anti-social manifestation" and is taking them to task.

"The people of western Uttar Pradesh have not forgotten the riots in Muzaffarnagar. That is why I want to make an appeal to workers to be on alert from rioters," Adityanath said. The chief minister also claimed that his administration does not differentiate on the basis of caste or religion.