App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2019 08:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Will never dump Hindutva: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tells House

Thackeray, who heads the Sena, told the Legislative Assembly that ideology of Hindutva cannot be separated from him

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Notwithstanding the ruling Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine mentioning the word "secular" in the preamble of its Common Minimum Programme (CMP), Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said he would never abandon the ideology of Hindutva.

Thackeray, who heads the Sena, told the Legislative Assembly that ideology of Hindutva cannot be separated from him.

"I am still with the ideology of Hindutva which cannot be separated from me," he said while addressing the special session.

Close

Thackeray also took a swipe at former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Hindutva.

related news

"To keep a promise is also part of my Hindutva. I have been following my Hindutva yesterday, today and will continue to do so in future as well," Thackeray said.

Thackeray's barb came against the backdrop of the then CM Fadnavis rejecting Thackeray's claim after the October 24 poll results that the BJP had promised the Sena a rotational chief ministership in new NDA government that was not formed then.

The Sena and the BJP had contested the October 21 elections together, but the saffron allies fell out bitterly over the Sena's demand for splitting the post of chief minister for equal term with the BJP.

The BJP won 105 out of the total 288 seats while the Sena won 56, followed by the NCP (54) and the Congress (44).

After falling out with the BJP and the NDA, the Sena joined hands with the NCP and the Congress to form Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government of which Thackeray is chief minister.

The MVA government won the floor test on November 30 with the support of 169 MLAs in the 288-member House, four days after the 80-hours-old BJP-Ajit Pawar government collapsed for want of numbers.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 1, 2019 08:03 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.