you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 06:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Will meet PM Narendra Modi on August 22 to discuss Kodagu situation: B S Yeddyurappa

Yeddyurappa said he had already spoken to Modi, who has assured chief minister H D Kumaraswamy all necessary help.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP's Karnataka chief B S Yeddyurappa today said he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow and discuss with him the situation inrain-ravaged Kodagu district.

"I will speak to the Prime Minister on the situation in Kodagu and request him for adequate financial assistance andcooperation. I will also request him to conduct an aerial survey of the region if possible," Yeddyurappa told reporters.

Relief and rehabilitation operations are on in Kodagu after torrential rains left a huge trail of destruction which have claimed at least 12 lives and rendered thousands homeless.

BJP MPs and legislators have decided to donate their one-month salary towards relief work in Kodagu district, Yeddyurappa said. The cheque would be sent to theChief Minister's Relief Fund, he said.

About his recent visit to Kodagu, he said each person affected by the rains there had a painful story to tell. "Things are in a very bad state, many have been rendered homeless," he said.

BJP MPs Shobha Karandlaje and Prathap Simha, party legislators, along with sangh parivar workers are helping in providing necessary assistance to the needy, Yeddyurappa said, adding that 20-truck loads of necessary items were sent to the district today.

He also asked people to extend their support by generously contributing to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, as many in Kodagu are to be provided with permanent houses and facilities to rebuild their lives once again.

"Leaving party differences behind, we should allwork together to help people of Kodagu," Yeddyurappa said.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 06:05 pm

