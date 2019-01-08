Will mediate on Kashmir if India, Pakistan desire intervention: Norway PM

In an interview with NDTV, Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg said the country is ready to mediate on the Kashmir issue if both India and Pakistan desire an intervention. Solberg said both the south Asian countries need to focus on other issues and areas of development like health and education.

Over the years, Norway has had a reputation of playing a key role in conflict resolution between countries. "If there is an interest from the partners, we will try to use the mechanisms that we know. We have been working quite a lot in different countries, but we always have this one basic thinking,” said Solberg as she suggested both the bigger countries should sit down by the table and sort out things.

She also said both India and Pakistan need to talk more to each other and reduce military expenditure. Solberg suggested that instead of spending so much on military, it could be used to boost development in other essential areas like health and education.

Former Prime Minister Kjell Magne Bondevik played an essential role in solving disputes between Sri Lanka’s Tamil Tigers and Palestine a few years ago. Last November, the former PM went to Srinagar on a private invitation by Sri Sri Ravishankar.

Bondevik later met leaders in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). When asked about the former PM’s views, Solberg said she does not think the use of the military is a solution to any situation. “I think you have to have popular support. You have to have good trust between the partners in any region where still there is conflict, but we don't have a special meaning about whether it is a military solution in Kashmir or not," she said. The Prime Minister also said that to have stable peace in the area, the inclusion of women and youth is essential to get popular support. She also made it clear that Bondevik was strictly on a private visit and there was no government or mission involved.