Last Updated : Jul 22, 2018 12:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Will make Pakistan better than India after gaining power: PML-N chief

Shehbaz Sharif said that people can change his name if he does not take Pakistan ahead of India after coming into power

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Shehbaz Sharif has said that he would make Pakistan better than its arch-rival India after coming into power, according to a media report today.

Addressing a rally in Sargodha district of his stronghold of Punjab yesterday, Sharif said that people can change his name if he does not take Pakistan ahead of India after coming into power, The Express Tribune reported.

"They (Indians) will come to Wahga Border and call Pakistanis their master," 65-year-old Sharif was quoted as saying by the paper.

The former Punjab chief minister said that he would bring Pakistan at par with Malaysia and Turkey. He added that he would visit Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan "to learn from them and make Pakistan a great nation again".

He said that Pakistan cannot become a great nation by voting leaders like Imran Khan who have made false promises to "our nation".

"The U-turn signs should be removed from roads and should be replaced by the picture of Imran Khan," he said, adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief's politics is based on baseless allegations and false promises.

"Khan alleged corruption against the Punjab government but not a single penny has been proved against me," the PML-N president said.

He said his elder brother Nawaz Sharif came back to Pakistan leaving his ailing wife in London but Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were arrested at the airport.

"Nawaz Sharif was not even allowed to meet his mother," he added.

Both Sharif and Maryam have been sentenced by a court to 10 and seven years in prison, respectively, for corruption charges. Maryam's husband Muhammad Safdar was jailed for one year.
First Published on Jul 22, 2018 12:00 pm

tags #Politics #world

