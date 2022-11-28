 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Will make Indore biggest logistics hub like Chicago if Congress wins Madhya Pradesh polls next year: Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Nov 28, 2022 / 07:35 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said Indore will be developed as India's biggest logistics hub along the lines of Chicago if his party forms a government after the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

He also took potshots at the media saying top politicians of the ruling party, film stars and cricketers hog the limelight whereas farmers and labourers are ignored. Earlier in the day, the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Gandhi reached Indore on the fifth day of its Madhya Pradesh leg.

People from different sections of society including a differently-abled man, Manohar, also joined the foot march and Gandhi was seen pushing his wheelchair to some distance. The Congress leader was also seen riding a motorcycle.

Taking a swipe at the Centre over demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST), Gandhi said both the moves caused the 'biggest loss" to the country.

What the Chinese army could not do, demonetisation and GST have done.

"If Congress forms a government after the next Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, I will tell Congressmen to develop Indore as India's biggest logistics centre like the US has developed Chicago," he said.