App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 10:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Will have discussions with allies before expansion: Maharashtra BJP

"Names of the new ministers will be finalised after holding talks with our allies," finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Allies will be taken into confidence before the proposed expansion of the Maharashtra cabinet, a senior BJP minister today said.

"Names of the new ministers will be finalised after holding talks with our allies," finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said.

"Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has returned from the foreign tour and he has decided to go ahead with the cabinet expansion. So expansion is in the offing," Mungantiwar said.

Though he didn't name the Shiv Sena, his statement about holding talks with "allies" could be seen as intended to placate the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

While Thackeray has said on several occasions that the Sena would fight all future elections on its own, BJP leaders have stated that they would like to keep the alliance intact in the coming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

The number of ministers in Maharashtra can not exceed 42 (as per the constitutional upper limit of 15 per cent of the number of MLAs) and the current strength of the state ministry is 39.
First Published on Jun 18, 2018 10:27 pm

tags #India #Maharashtra BJP #Politics

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.