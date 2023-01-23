 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Will get married when right girl comes along, bar 'very high' because of my parents: Rahul Gandhi

Jan 23, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST

Viewed as India's most eligible bachelor by some, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says he'll get married when the right girl comes along and part of the problem is that his parents' really lovely marriage has set the bar very high.

In a free-wheeling, light-hearted chat on food and travel platform Curly Tales on YouTube, Gandhi switched from the only politics track to discuss a range of personal issues, including his growing up years, his food preferences and his exercise regimen.

The 52-year-old former Congress president said he has nothing against marriage. "Part of the problem is my parents had a really lovely marriage and they were completely in love with each other so my bar is very high,he said, referring to his parents Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi.

"When the right girl comes along. I will get married. I mean if she comes along, she comes along. It will be good." Asked if he has a checklist for the kind of person he wants to get married to, Gandhi said, "No, just a loving person who is intelligent." During the dinner interaction recorded during the Rajasthan leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra outside his container, Gandhi said he is not very fussy about food and eats anything that is available but does not like matar and kathal (peas and jackfruit)".

Gandhi, who has been on the road since September when he started his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari and is now in Jammu and Kashmir, said he's pretty strict about his diet when at home.

But here I don't have much choice," he said in the video of the chat posted by the Congress on its social media handles on Sunday.