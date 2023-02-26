Will fully cooperate with CBI, says Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia ahead of questioning in excise case

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said he will fully cooperate with the CBI that has summoned him for questioning in the excise policy case, and asserted that he does not care if he has to go to jail over "false allegations".

Sisodia, who also holds the Finance portfolio in the Delhi Cabinet, was originally summoned last Sunday but he sought deferment of his questioning citing the ongoing Budget exercise, following which, the CBI had asked him to appear on February 26.

In a tweet in Hindi, Sisodia said he will fully cooperate with the probe.

"Today, I am going to the CBI. Will fully cooperate in the probe. I have the love of lakhs of children and crores of countrymen with me. Even if I have to go to jail for a few months, I do not care. We are followers of Bhagat Singh. Bhagat Singh died for the country. If I have to go to jail over such false allegations, it is a small thing," he said.

AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said Sisodia is the future national education minister. "Arvind Kejriwal is the new challenge for the BJP and the PM. The danger is not from Rahul Gandhi but from Arvind Kejriwal thats why they are after our party. They raided his house, office bank locker and even his village but nothing was found". "He is the future national education minister and thats why they are scared of him but if he goes to jail today his route to national politics will open and the nation will see him as the future education minister at national level," he said. Related stories Congress to give 50% reservation to women, youth at all party positions

Danish Crown Prince Frederik André Henrik Christian in India for four-day visit He asserted that they were ready for all kinds of arrests and alleged atrocities inflicted by the Centre.

PTI