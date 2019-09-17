App
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2019 03:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Will focus on issues related to West Bengal during meeting with the PM: Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee said she would also raise issues like name change of the state as well matters like merger of public sector banks during the meeting.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Describing her scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 18 in New Delhi as a "courtesy" one, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on September 17 said she would highlight various issues like funds that are due to the state.

Talking to reporters at city aiport before leaving for the national capital, Banerjee said she would also raise issues like name change of the state as well matters like merger of public sector banks during the meeting.

"I go to New Delhi very rarely.This is a routine work. This time I am going to talk about funds that are due to West Bengal. I will also highlight issues like change of West Bengal's name. "Will also talk about matters like merger of public sector banks, issues with Air India, BSNL, Railways where there are several problems. They (employees of these organisations) cannot go anywhere and come to us," Banerjee said before leaving for New Delhi.

Banerjee, who has been one of the harshest critics of BJP and PM Modi, earlier in the day greeted the PM on his 69th birthday.

First Published on Sep 17, 2019 03:37 pm

tags #India #Politics

