Will fight till last breath to protect Constitution: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that she will fight till her last breath to protect the Constitution.

Speaking at the fourth convocation of St Xavier’s University, where she was conferred an honorary DLitt, Banerjee said everyone should work to protect the unity of this country.

”To protect our constitution, which lays the foundation of India as a secular democratic country, I will fight till my last breath. Let us fight hunger, let us fight poverty, let us fight injustice and inequality,” she said. St Xavier’s University’s Vice-Chancellor Father Felix Raj said Banerjee was honoured for her contribution to the field of social services and the spread of education.

She was handed the citation of DLitt (Doctor of Letters) in presence of Governor CV Ananda Bose at a function held at the varsity’s New Town campus.

Accepting the citation, Banerjee said she was dedicating it to the people of the state, and of the country, "without whom I am nobody"."I am what I am because of the common man," she added.She announced that the state government will set up a chair at the private university in the name of Mother Teresa. "It will contribute to spreading her sacrifice, her mission, her work towards peace and brotherhood and her values across the world through academic activities," the chief minister said. Addressing the students, she said, "Never feel depressed and never think negatively."

Budget a 'silent strike' on poor by Modi govt: Sonia Gandhi Banerjee said over 50 colleges and several universities have been built during her tenure in the state. The governor said the chief minister ”truly deserved” the honorary DLitt because of her long social life and various other activities for public services.”For her political acumen she already got the recognition from the people,” Bose said. ”Banerjee got the honour for her contribution in the field of painting, literature and social service,” he added. In January 2018, the state-run Calcutta University conferred an honorary DLitt on the chief minister in recognition of her social service.

PTI