    Will fight till last breath to protect Constitution: Mamata Banerjee

    Speaking at the fourth convocation of St Xavier’s University, where she was conferred an honorary DLitt, Banerjee said everyone should work to protect the unity of this country.

    PTI
    February 06, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST
    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that she will fight till her last breath to protect the Constitution.

    Speaking at the fourth convocation of St Xavier’s University, where she was conferred an honorary DLitt, Banerjee said everyone should work to protect the unity of this country.

    ”To protect our constitution, which lays the foundation of India as a secular democratic country, I will fight till my last breath. Let us fight hunger, let us fight poverty, let us fight injustice and inequality,” she said. St Xavier’s University’s Vice-Chancellor Father Felix Raj said Banerjee was honoured for her contribution to the field of social services and the spread of education.

    She was handed the citation of DLitt (Doctor of Letters) in presence of Governor CV Ananda Bose at a function held at the varsity’s New Town campus.