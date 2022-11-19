 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Will fight next assembly elections: Farooq Abdullah

PTI
Nov 19, 2022 / 05:17 PM IST

Abdullah, who on Friday had announced he will be relinquishing the presidency of NC next month, said he is not escaping the responsibility and will continue to work to strengthen the party.

Farooq Abdullah

Having already announced his decision to step down as president of National Conference, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said he will be contesting the next assembly elections.

Abdullah, who on Friday had announced he will be relinquishing the presidency of NC next month, said he is not escaping the responsibility and will continue to work to strengthen the party.

"Insha Allah, I am going to fight the next Assembly elections whenever held (in J&K)," Abdullah told reporters here on the sidelines of a function organised to welcome new entrants into the party.

Several prominent political activists, including Gurjeet Sharma from Nagrota, joined the National Conference in presence of Abdullah and Jammu provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta.

Asked about the next party president, he said the National Conference is a democratic party and the party elections will take place on December 5 to elect a new leader.

"People will file their nominations and the party delegates will decide who will be the next party president. I am going to contest the Assembly elections," he said.