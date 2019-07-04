App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 12:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Will fight BJP, RSS with 10 times more vigour: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi was speaking to reporters after appearing in a local court in a defamation case filed by an RSS worker.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A day after publicly announcing his resignation as Congress president, Rahul Gandhi on July 4 said he will engage in the 'ideological fight' with BJP and RSS with 10 times more vigour than he did during the last five years.

Gandhi was speaking to reporters after appearing in a local court in a defamation case filed by an RSS worker.

"I am with the poor, farmers and labourers. This fight (against BJP and RSS) will continue," he said.

Close

Gandhi described the fight as a fight of ideology. "I will continue the fight with 10 times more vigour than I did during the last five years," he said.

"Aakraman ho raha hai, maza aa raha hai (aggression is happening and I am enjoying," Gandhi said.

He did not elaborate, saying he had said "whatever he had to say" in the four-page resignation letter he made public on July 3.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 4, 2019 12:02 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.