Will divert water to Haryana & Rajasthan, not let it flow to Pakistan: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on October 15 that he would flout the Indus Water Treaty to ensure that the farmers of Haryana and Rajasthan get adequate water round the year.

According to a report by Mint, he promised to divert waters of the Indus River to the parched states of Haryana and Rajasthan to boost agricultural activity in those states.

The PM said even though the river’s water belongs to India, it flowed to Pakistan for years due to a treaty that had been signed by both countries. “The water which belongs to India was allowed to flow to Pakistan for 70 years...this will not happen now. We will divert the water which belongs to India, it will be given to the farmers of Haryana, water should be given to the farmers of Rajasthan.”

He told the attendees of the rally: "Modi aapki ladai ladega (Modi will fight your battle)."

Notably, under the Indus Waters Treaty, India had agreed to share the river’s water with Pakistan. Despite sharing hostile relations with the neighbour every now and then, none of the governments in power ever discontinued water supply to Pakistan. However, the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre now wants to reclaim its share of water.

Modi was addressing an election campaign rally in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri for the upcoming Assembly polls slated to take place on October 21. The state is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party with Manohar Lal Khattar as its Chief Minister.