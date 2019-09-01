App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2019 04:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Will discharge duties in accordance with Constitution: Newly-appointed HP Guv Bandaru Dattatreya

Dattatreya is a four-time Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad and had also been state BJP president of undivided Andhra Pradesh during 1996-98.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for appointing him as Governor of Himachal Pradesh, former union minister Bandaru Dattatreya on September 1 said he will discharge his duties in accordance with the Constitution.

I am grateful to honourable Prime Minister and honourable Home Minister for the confidence reposed in me. I fulfil my duty as Governor constitutionally and democratically. I am happy and also, Dattatreya, a senior BJP leader from Telangana, told PTI.

Born on June 12, 1947, Dattatreya is a four-time Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad and had also been state BJP president of undivided Andhra Pradesh during 1996-98.

Close

He had served as union minister of state holding different portfolios in the A B Vajpayee Government and MOS with independent charge of Labour and Employment in the Narendra Modi Government between November 2014 and September 2017.

related news

He was also Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation from September 2003 to May 2004.

Dattatreya, an RSS Pracharak in late 1960s, however, did not contest in the 2019 Parliament elections.

He had been arrested during Emergency in late 1970s.

There was no promise (offering Governor post) made to me even when I was dropped from the cabinet (in the previous Modi government). And I Have no regrets for not contesting the last elections, he said.

Dattatreya, a B.Sc graduate from Osmania University, had also been member of Parliamentary committees during his tenure as Lok Sabha member.

Ruling TRS Working President K T Rama Rao and BJP Telangana spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao welcomed Dattareya's appointment as Governor.

Many Congratulations to Sri @Dattatreya garu on being appointed as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh. Wishing you a wonderful tenure in your new role sir, Rao tweeted.

The BJP spokesman said: "Dattatreya has been working actively in several positions in the Bharatiya Janata Party for the last 40 years. I am very happy he has been elevated to the position of Constitutional head of Himachal Pradesh.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Sep 1, 2019 03:50 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.