Last Updated : Aug 05, 2018 06:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Will decide next course of action after reading HC order on min wage revision, says Kejriwal

The court quashed the AAP's minimum wage revisal plan because a bench of acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar found the plan 'completely flawed'

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said the AAP government will decide its next course of action after reading the Delhi High Court's order that quashed its March 2017 notification revising minimum wages for all classes of workmen in all scheduled employment.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said his government had given a relief to labourers from high inflation by increasing their wages and added that court has rejected "our decision".

"... We will decide our next course of action after reading the court's order. We are committed to providing relief to poor," he tweeted in Hindi.

In a blow to the AAP government, its much-touted order revising the minimum wages for all classes of workmen in scheduled employment was today quashed by the court which said the "hurried" decision was taken without hearing the employers or employees who would be affected and was violative of the Constitution.

In its 218-page verdict, a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar also set aside a September 2016 notification by which a Minimum Wages Advisory Committee for all scheduled employments was set up, saying that its constitution was "completely flawed".
