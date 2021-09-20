MARKET NEWS

Politics

Will continue to work with Punjab government for betterment of state's people: PM Modi

Congress leader Channi was sworn in as chief minister of Punjab, making him the first Dalit to hold the top post in the state.

Moneycontrol News
September 20, 2021 / 12:55 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi on being sworn-in as Punjab chief minister, and said the Centre will continue to work with his government for the betterment of the people of the state.

Congress leader Channi was sworn in as chief minister of Punjab, making him the first Dalit to hold the top post in the state.

Modi tweeted, "Congratulations to Shri Charanjit Singh Channi Ji on being sworn-in as Punjab's Chief Minister. Will continue to work with the Punjab government for the betterment of the people of Punjab."

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Charanjit Singh Channi #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Punjab
first published: Sep 20, 2021 12:55 pm

