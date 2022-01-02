'Will contest Uttar Pradesh assembly election,' confirms Yogi Adityanath

When Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi came to Varanasi 100 years ago, he expressed pain seeing narrow streets & filth. Many people came to power in the name of Gandhi Ji, but it's for the first time that his dream of a magnificent Kashi has come true, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has confirmed that he will contest the upcoming assembly elections.

Adityanath, however, said that the seat for him to contest will be chosen by the party leadership.

"I will fight the election from wherever the party says," Adityanath told media in Lucknow on January 1 when asked whether he will contest from Ayodhya, Mathura, or from his home district Gorakhpur.

Also read: UP Assembly Election: Arvind Kejriwal to kick off AAP poll campaign from Lucknow today

The UP chief minister a former member of parliament from Gorakhpur, is currently a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

Election to 403-seats of Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to be held in next two months.

(With PTI inputs)