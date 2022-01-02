MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

'Will contest Uttar Pradesh assembly election,' confirms Yogi Adityanath

Adityanath, currently a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, however, said that the seat for him to contest will be chosen by the party leadership.

Moneycontrol News
January 02, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST
When Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi came to Varanasi 100 years ago, he expressed pain seeing narrow streets & filth. Many people came to power in the name of Gandhi Ji, but it's for the first time that his dream of a magnificent Kashi has come true, says CM Yogi Adityanath

When Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi came to Varanasi 100 years ago, he expressed pain seeing narrow streets & filth. Many people came to power in the name of Gandhi Ji, but it's for the first time that his dream of a magnificent Kashi has come true, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has confirmed that he will contest the upcoming assembly elections.

Adityanath, however, said that the seat for him to contest will be chosen by the party leadership.

"I will fight the election from wherever the party says," Adityanath told media in Lucknow on January 1 when asked whether he will contest from Ayodhya, Mathura, or from his home district Gorakhpur.

Also read: UP Assembly Election: Arvind Kejriwal to kick off AAP poll campaign from Lucknow today

The UP chief minister a former member of parliament from Gorakhpur, is currently a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

Close

Election to 403-seats of Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to be held in next two months.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath #Current Affairs #India #Lucknow #Politics #Uttar Pradesh
first published: Jan 2, 2022 09:56 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.