 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Will contest polls in 2024: Dharmendra Pradhan

PTI
Jan 25, 2023 / 04:57 PM IST

Assembly elections are due in the coastal state next year, along with the Lok Sabha polls.

Dharmendra Pradhan

Union minister and Rajya Sabha MP Dharmendra Pradhan, has expressed desire of contesting elections from Odisha in 2024.

Assembly elections are due in the coastal state next year, along with the Lok Sabha polls.

 I have already requested the party (BJP) I will contest this time, Pradhan said at an event organised by The New Indian Express here.

However, he did not make it clear whether he will contest assembly or Lok Sabha polls.