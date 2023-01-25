English
    Will contest polls in 2024: Dharmendra Pradhan

    Assembly elections are due in the coastal state next year, along with the Lok Sabha polls.

    PTI
    January 25, 2023 / 04:57 PM IST
    Dharmendra Pradhan

    Union minister and Rajya Sabha MP Dharmendra Pradhan, has expressed desire of contesting elections from Odisha in 2024.

     I have already requested the party (BJP) I will contest this time, Pradhan said at an event organised by The New Indian Express here.

    However, he did not make it clear whether he will contest assembly or Lok Sabha polls.