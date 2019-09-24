App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 05:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Will contest next assembly polls if needed: Amarinder Singh

Scion of the erstwhile Patiala's royal family, Singh had earlier announced that the 2017 Assembly polls would be his last political battle.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on September 24 said that he will not quit politics until Punjab's number one position is "restored" and he may fight the next assembly polls, if needed.

He also blamed the decade long rule of the previous SAD-BJP regime for the "sufferings" of the people of the state.

"I cannot think of quitting as long as Punjab's people need me. My people suffered for 10 years under the SAD rule & its my commitment that I will wipe even the memories of those dark years & restore the state's #1 position. If that means contesting next Assembly polls, so be it," the 77-year-old chief minister said in a tweet.

Close

Scion of the erstwhile Patiala's royal family, Singh had earlier announced that the 2017 Assembly polls would be his last political battle.

related news

However, in 2018 Singh said that he would not hang up his boots until the state was taken out of the "mess".

The Congress had stormed to power in Punjab, under Singh's leadership, by winning 77 of the 117 seats and wrested power from the SAD-BJP combine in the 2017 polls.

Earlier, Singh had led the Congress government from 2002 to 2007.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 24, 2019 05:18 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.