Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 08:06 AM IST | Source: PTI

Will consider making travel free in public transport for senior citizens, students as well: Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal said the proposed free-travel scheme is for women in Delhi Metro and public buses, which covers half of all senior citizens in the city.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government may provide free rides to senior citizens and students on public transport in the national capital. Interacting with senior citizens selected under 'Mukyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana', the chief minister said his government is committed to make lives easier for the people of the city.

Kejriwal said the proposed free-travel scheme is for women in Delhi Metro and public buses, which covers half of all senior citizens in the city.

While replying to a question, Kejriwal said the AAP dispensation will consider to make it free for all senior citizens and students once women start getting the facility.

Last month, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi announced that it would provide free rides to women on public buses and metro trains.

First Published on Jul 5, 2019 07:42 am

tags #India #Politics

