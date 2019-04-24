App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 12:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Will Congress be able to turn the tide in Bundelkhand?

In April 2008, Gandhi had paid a surprise visit to Bundelkhand's remote Tapriyan village in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district and spent the night at a tribal's residence.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Months after the Congress ended the 15-year BJP rule in Madhya Pradesh, the question doing the rounds in the state's political circles is if Rahul Gandhi can reverse his party's fortunes in the Bundelkhand region, considered a citadel of the saffron party.

The Bundelkhand region comprises eight districts of Madhya Pradesh and seven of the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

In April 2008, Gandhi had paid a surprise visit to Bundelkhand's remote Tapriyan village in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district and spent the night at a tribal's residence.

Following his visit, Bundelkhand's poverty and backwardness made headlines across the country. However, the Congress failed to reap its political dividends in the subsequent state assembly elections.

related news

The party even failed to open its account in the region in 2009 and 2014 general elections. Bundelkhand holds four Lok Sabha seats -- Sagar, Khajuraho, Damoh and Tikamgarh.

The Congress has not won Damoh since 1989 and won Sagar last in 1996.

The BJP has won Khajuraho since 1989, except in 1999, when the Congress's Satyavrata Chaturvedi was elected from the constituency.

The Tikamgarh constituency, which was carved out following delimitation in 2008, has also been held by the BJP since 2009.

Congress MLA from Chhatarpur, Alok Chaturvedi, is optimistic of the grand old party breaching the BJP fortress this time.

"There is massive anti-incumbency against the sitting BJP MPs of this region. Even their own party leaders are upset since the BJP's candidates were announced. So, the Congress is surely going to open its account in this election as it also performed well in the recent Vidhan Sabha elections," Chaturvedi told PTI.

The Congress leader said the BJP had won seats in the previous elections due to a Modi wave, but that is missing this time.

Chaturvedi attributed the Congress's poor showing in Bundelkhand to delimitation and poor candidate selection.

"Besides, the erstwhile BJP government in the state also misused the Bundelkhand package given by the UPA government. So, its benefits could not reach the people," he added.

However, sitting Damoh MP Prahlad Patel, who has been nominated by the BJP again this year, exuded confidence that the saffron party will retain all the seats in the region.

"Though the announcement of candidate for Khajuraho was delayed, the BJP is going win all seats like the last parliamentary election," Patel told PTI.

Asked about the protests at some places against the BJP candidates, Patel said, "These are traditional seats of the BJP. Candidates are not important, it's the BJP that wins the election. Prahlad Patel is insignificant, it's the BJP which is contesting the election."

Defending his party's poor performance in the 2018 state assembly elections, he said the BJP's overall vote percentage was the same as the last Lok Sabha election.

"Couple of party candidates were defeated by a small margin of votes in the assembly polls. But, the percentage of votes in favour of the BJP was the same as the last election," said Patel, who is pitted against the Congress's Pratap Singh Lodhi.

The BJP has also re-nominated sitting Tikamgarh MP Virendra Khatik, who will take on the Congress's Kiran Ahirwar.

Khajuraho will see a contest between the BJP's state general secretary Vishnu Datt Sharma and the grand old party's Kavita Singh.

Dissent has been brewing in the BJP's state unit since the announcement of candidature of Sharma, considered the choice of the RSS and an outsider.

BJP MLA from Mudwara, Giriraj Kishore Poodar resigned from the party to protest the decision.

The BJP has fielded Rajbahadur Singh from Sagar, while the Congress has nominated Prabhu Singh Thakur.

Sagar is considered the strongest seat for the BJP in the region as the party holds seven out of eight assembly seats under this constituency.

Tikamgarh, Damoh and Khajuraho will go to polls on May 6 and voting will be held in Sagar on May 12.
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 12:10 pm

tags #BJP #Bundelkhand #Congress #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi full interview: PM gets candid about famil ...

Hurray! Sara Ali Khan roped in opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1 re ...

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi interview: PM takes a dig at Twinkle Khann ...

Exclusive: THIS is where Varun Dhawan is bringing in his 32nd birthday

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella are soon to be parents; list of celebs who ...

Rishabh Pant is back to being a babysitter and this time, for Shikhar ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Priya Dutt’s gesture for brother Sanjay Du ...

Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Reminiscing the Master Blaster's firs ...

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades pregnant with the coup ...

UP Board Result 2019: Check Your Uttar Pradesh Class 10, 12 Board Resu ...

Xiaomi Redmi 7 Launched in India; Goes on Sale From April 29 And Price ...

41-Year-Old Man From Pune Becomes First Indian to Contest and Win Elec ...

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Vs Realme 3 Pro: Which is The Best Android Phone Under ...

Asian Boxing Championships: Indian Men Equal Best-Ever Medal Haul, 13 ...

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: 10 Stunning Red Carpet Looks

NIA Court Says Can’t Stop Pragya Thakur From Contesting Polls, It’ ...

Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar’s Presence Has Made ‘Blank’ a Big Film, ...

Delhi Court Stays Non-bailable Warrants Against Kejriwal, Others in De ...

Covering political rallies: The heart is in the villages

Iran threatens to block Strait of Hormuz: How it could impact global o ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: From slums to A-list actors' bungalows, here's a ...

Top US officials to hold trade talks next week in Beijing

More detentions as death toll in Sri Lanka attacks rises to 359

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty around 11,600; ACC sl ...

Lower hedging cost makes borrowing in dollars attractive for companies ...

Indiabulls Real Estate soars 13% on plan to sell London property

Bitcoin jumps to a six-month high as 2019 rally grows

'We should know what the world lost': Victims of Sri Lanka attacks inc ...

Lok Sabha election: AGP's vacillation on citizenship bill, U-turn on a ...

The majority is already with Modi; when the Muslim and Dalit quit eati ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2: Let's accept that Arya Stark's fir ...

CMIE data shows unemployment rate crossed 8% in first three weeks of A ...

Premier League: Tottenham's Christian Eriksen strikes late to seal har ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Tishani Doshi on Small Days and Nights, writing about marriage and the ...

Xiaomi Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 launched in India, pricing starts at Rs 9,990 ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.