Will concentrate on civic issues in the next five years: Shrikant Shinde, Shiv Sena MP, Kalyan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena alliance managed to retain all the seven seats in the Mumbai region in these Lok Sabha elections.

Post the win, Moneycontrol’s Tarun Sharma spoke to Dr. Shrikant Shinde, the Shiv Sena MP from Kalyan, about the development work in the next five years and how civic issues like traffic, local trains and the metro will be top priority for them.

Watch this video for more.