Will certainly stand for Congress president's post: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Sep 23, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST

Stressing on party unity, he said irrespective of whoever wins the election, they all have to work together to strengthen the Congress at all levels.

Congress leader and Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said he will certainly contest for the Congress president's post and added that any call on his successor in the event of him being elected to the top position will be taken by interim chief Sonia gandhi.

Responding to a question on Rahul Gandhi's 'one-man, one-post' statement made in the context of the Congress leadership role and asked for his comment on a possible successor if he wins the election, Gehlot said Rajasthan state in-charge Ajay Maken and Sonia Gandhi would decide on the matter.

