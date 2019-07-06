App
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2019 12:08 PM IST

Will appear in court case filed by BJP-RSS opponents to intimidate me: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi's appearance in the court later on July 6 comes days after he as well as CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury pleading not guilty in a defamation case in Mumbai filed against them by an RSS worker.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on July 6 said he will appear in a court in Patna for a case filed by his "political opponents" in the BJP-RSS to "harass and intimidate" him.

Gandhi's appearance in the court later on July 6 comes days after he as well as CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury pleading not guilty in a defamation case in Mumbai filed against them by an RSS worker.

"I will appear in person at the Civil Court in Patna today at 2 PM, in yet another case filed against me by my political opponents in the RSS/BJP to harass & intimidate me. Satyameva Jayate," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Gandhi and Yechury, who pleaded not guilty in the case in the Mazgaon-Sewree metropolitan magistrate's court, will now face trial during which the court would record their statements and that of the complainant as well as other witnesses.



First Published on Jul 6, 2019 11:55 am

#India #Politics

