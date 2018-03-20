Why the Lingayat community could play a crucial role in Karnataka Assembly polls

The Karnataka government on Monday gave religious minority status to the Lingayat community, including both of its sub-sects, Lingayats and Veershaiva Lingayats.

Lingayats make up about 17-20 percent of the state's population, according to media reports.

Congress has attracted criticism from the Opposition over the timing of such a move. Karnataka will head for assembly elections in less than two months.

The move could help Congress get more votes from the Lingayat community and secure its position in the polls. It could also help the Siddaramaiah-government counter Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Chief Ministerial candidate BS Yedyurappa, who belongs to the Lingayat community.

While Yedyurappa said that he supports the 'religious minority' status given to Lingayats, BJP general secretary in-charge of Karnataka, P Muralidhar Rao accused the Congress of practising a "divide and rule" policy, according to a News18 report.

How was the Lingayat community formed?

The community was formed by 12th century philosopher Basavanna, who was against Brahminic practices and ritualism. Lingayats worship Lord Shiva.

The other sub-sect, Veerashaivas Lingayats, are also Shaivaites, but follow a few Hindu practices.

The demands for a separate religion status is not new. Such a demand has surfaced for decades.

SM Jamdaar, a former IAS officer and member of the Lingayat community, has said that until 1871, Lingayats were classified as a separate religion. However, after 1881, they were classified as a caste under Hinduism.

Late Kannada scholar MM Kalburgi and late journalist Gauri Lankesh had also theorised that Lingayats are a separate religion from Hinduism.

Lingayats and politics

The Lingayat community has been an important vote bank in the state. They are dominant in about 100 of Karnataka Assembly's 224 seats, according to a report in The Economic Times.

Karnataka has so far had nine chief ministers belonging to the Lingayat community.

Along with Lingayats, Vokkaligas are the most politically dominant groups in Karnataka.