you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 05:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Why Not Varanasi?' Priyanka Gandhi hints contest against PM Modi

IF Priyanka Gandhi fights against PM Modi, it would be the most high-profile contest of the current Lok Sabha polls

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has tipped off a potential contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

Gandhi triggered the speculation on March 28 after her swift riposte "Why not Varanasi" to the party workers' request to contest elections from her mother Sonia Gandhi's parliamentary constituency Rae Bareli, reported news agency IANS.

PM Modi had first contested from Varanasi in 2014 general elections. He had won the seat by defeating Arvind Kejriwal by a massive margin of 3.37 lakh votes.

In 2019 polls, the PM will again be contesting from the seat. The Congress and the SP-BSP alliance are yet to declare their candidates against the PM.

The younger Gandhi sibling has already said she will contest the elections if her party asks her. "If my party asks me to contest the polls, I will definitely do so. But my personal wish is to work for the party's organisation as a lot of work needs to be done," the Congress leader said earlier this week.

After Gandhi’s comments, a buzz has been created across political and media circles for her giving direct competition to the PM in the coming polls. If it happens, it would be the most high-profile contest of the current Lok Sabha polls.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 05:09 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi

