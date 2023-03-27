 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why no investigation into Adani issue, why so much of fear: Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi

Moneycontrol News
Mar 27, 2023 / 02:50 PM IST

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "LIC's capital, to Adani! SBI's capital, to Adani! EPFO's capital too, to Adani! Why is public's retirement money being invested in Adani's companies even after 'Modani' exposed?".

Rahul Gandhi (File photo by Sidheeq via Wikimedia Commons 4.0)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why there was no investigation into the investment of people's retirement fund in the Adani group even after various allegations were levelled against the firm.

"Mr prime minister, no investigation, no answer! Why so much of fear," he asked in a tweet in Hindi.

A major political controversy erupted after Adani Group stocks took a beating on the bourses after US-based short seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, last month.