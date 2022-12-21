Why no economic response to China’s military hostility: Sonia Gandhi to Centre

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi on December 21 asked the BJP led Centre as to why there was no economic response to China’s military hostility.

“The continuing incursions by China on our border is a matter of serious concern. The whole nation stands with our vigilant soldiers who repelled these attacks under difficult conditions. The government, however, stubbornly refuses to allow a discussion on the issue in Parliament. As a result, Parliament, political parties and the people remain ignorant of the true situation on the ground,” said Sonia Gandhi.

Gandhi said this while chairing Congress Parliamentary Party meeting at Parliament's Central Hall with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

She said that there has been a tradition in the country to bring Parliament into confidence and a debate can shed light on several critical questions.

“Why is China emboldened to continually attack us? What preparations have been made to repel these attacks, and what more needs to be done? What is the government's policy to deter China from future incursions? Given that we continue to have a severe trade deficit with China, importing far more than we export, why is there no economic response to China’s military hostility?” Gandhi asked.

Gandhi alleged that the refusal to allow a parliamentary debate on India-China face-off is a matter of concern and reflects poorly on the government’s intentions. She said, “By following divisive policies, by spreading hatred and targeting some sections of our society, the government makes it harder for the country to stand up as one against foreign threats. Such divisions weaken us and make us more vulnerable.”

After the meeting, leaders of the opposition parties staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex and demanded a discussion on the India-China border tensions. Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on the India-China border tensions and the recent transgressions by PLA troops in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

