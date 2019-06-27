Why Mayawati's BSP may have split with the SP

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on June 24 tweeted that her party would “fight all elections alone”. This, virtually ended its alliance with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP).

The announcement came a day after Mayawati held a meeting with party functionaries to review BSP’s showing in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The BSP had forged an alliance with SP and Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in Uttar Pradesh for the general election. They had earlier prompted that the alliance would continue till the 2022 Assembly election.

However, the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ failed to perform as intended in the politically crucial state. The alliance won 12 out of the 80 parliamentary seats in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Apna Dal won 62 and two seats, respectively.

Blaming the Akhilesh Yadav-led party for the poor showing, Mayawati had earlier in June, claimed that SP’s “base vote — the Yadav community — did not support the party. Even strong contenders of SP were defeated”.

However, deeper analysis had shown that it was the BSP was the biggest gainer from Mahagathbandhan.

Why did Mayawati split with SP?

The reason remains unclear. However, it may be BSP’s attempt to position itself as the key Opposition party in the state.

The BSP won 10 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. It had failed to win a single seat in 2014. However, SP retained its 2014 tally, winning five seats again. This meant that Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav lost in Kannauj while his nephews Dharmendra and Akshay Yadav lost Badaun and Firozabad seats, respectively. The RLD drew a blank — same as 2014.

This could also be a way to avert possible conflicts that would have been triggered had the alliance continued. This includes the big question -- who will be the Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate in 2022?

It would also give BSP a chance to rebuild the organisation across the state, not based on what the SP is doing and where.

The BSP may have also sensed an opportunity to position itself as an alternative for Muslims voters, who have traditionally voted for SP. The party has made Kunwar Danish Ali its legislative party leader in the Lok Sabha.

Both the SP and the BSP had witnessed defections and dissatisfaction from their cadre over ticket distribution in the Lok Sabha polls. These defections and internal battles could also be avoided.