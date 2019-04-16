App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 06:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Why IT raids only against those opposing BJP', asks N Chandrababu Naidu

Addressing a press conference in the DMK's headquarters, he sought to know whether I-T raids were conducted in any BJP-ruled states.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on April 16 slammed the Narendra Modi government over continuing Income Tax raids, alleging the searches were only targeted against those who opposed the BJP.

Addressing a press conference in the DMK's headquarters, he sought to know whether I-T raids were conducted in any BJP-ruled states.

"Income Tax raids were conducted only against DMK, Telugu Desam and (Karnataka Chief Minister) H D Kumaraswamy," he said sharing the dais with DMK candidates for the Lok Sabha elections to be held on Thursday.

"Today there is a raid in Karnataka. Are there any raids in BJP ruled states?" he asked.

related news

Attacking the AIADMK, he charged that "the party is not ruling the state in Tamil Nadu and it is 'ModiMK'. If you vote for AIADMK, it is a vote to (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi".

The DMK and other opposition parties have been accusing the AIADMK of being subservient to the BJP after the demise of its supremo Jayalalithaa, a charge denied by the ruling party.

"Today, I came here with a mission. I wanted to appeal to all voters in Tamil Nadu... democracy is in danger and at the same time, Modi has just done so much injustice to the nation. He betrayed the Nation", he alleged.

Referring to the 100-day long protests led by farmers from Tamil Nadu in New Delhi, he asked whether Modi had met them to address their issue.

Alleging that the electronic voting machines can be manipulated, he said, several developed countries have stopped the use of EVMs.

Naidu had met Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora in Delhi on April 14 and raised the issue of alleged largescale malfunctioning of EVMs during the polling in Andhra Pradesh on April 11.
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 06:32 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs RR at Mohali: Jofra Archer removes Chris ...

Exclusive: Anushka Sharma’s web show rolls and it stars Gul Panag!

Rishi Kapoor makes an ‘observation’: Most Indian cricketers sport ...

Did Alia Bhatt just approve Randeep Hooda's 'occasional actor' remark ...

Know what Varun Dhawan said when asked if he was nervous right before ...

Sonam Kapoor spills the beans on Kareena Kapoor Khan's social media pr ...

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel calls Randeep Hooda “Karan ...

Kangana Ranaut vs Alia Bhatt: Randeep Hooda backs his Highway co star, ...

Hema Malini, Swara Bhaskar, and Khushboo Sundar weigh in on women's sa ...

DGCA Asks Airlines to Reduce Airfares on 10 Routes to 'Reasonable Leve ...

London Climate Change Protests Witnessed the Arrest of 120 Activists O ...

'Like a Bombing': Daylight Reveals Extent of Damage in Paris' Notre Da ...

Avengers Endgame Footage Leaked Online, Rangoli Chandel Blasts Randeep ...

Rs 1.41 Cr Seized, 5 AIADMK Workers Held for Distributing Cash After D ...

Bangladeshi Actor Ferdous Issued 'Leave India' Notice, Blacklisted Aft ...

IPL 2019 | All Eyes on Rayudu and Vijay as CSK Take on SRH

Baby Leaves from Mangaluru for Emergency Op in Thiruvananthapuram, Gov ...

A Serial Hacker has Uploaded Nearly 1 Billion User Data on the Dark We ...

DMK's Dayanidhi Maran ducks questions on corruption, promises jobs and ...

IMD or Skymet: Who will get 2019's monsoon forecast right?

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: EC, PIB and Congress use 'Game of Thrones' refer ...

We want balanced trade with India, says Chinese envoy

The race against time to tackle climate change agents

Wall Street opens higher after upbeat UnitedHealth, J&J results

ICICI Bank, RIL, Godrej Properties among top stock picks by CLSA for 2 ...

Indian pharma growth decelerated in March but expect good future growt ...

Expect crude prices to stabilise around $66/barrel this year, says Woo ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: How Agra, Ambedkar's favourite city, evolved ...

Ultimate Marvel marathon — Iron Man to Captain Marvel, watching all ...

In Rajasthan's Alwar, cow-related violence and poorly drafted laws agg ...

Jet Airways crisis: Debt-laden airline needs bigger cheque, experience ...

Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar win Pulitzer; Wa Lone, Kyaw Soe ...

Champions League: Manchester United's misfiring attack needs fine-tuni ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Taking Indian politics to board games: How 'Shasn' and 'The Poll' plac ...

TikTok Ban in India: Uncertain future for app looms; rise in content r ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.