Why is pseudo-secular 'tukde-tukde gang ' hell bent on destroying Indian judiciary, questions Rijiju

PTI
Aug 13, 2022 / 07:12 AM IST

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday came down heavily on the Congress and what he dubbed as pseudo-secular 'tukde-tukde gang' and Left liberals for allegedly trying to destroy the Indian judiciary. "Why pseudo secular TUKDE-TUKDE Gang, Left-libertarianism & Congress party are hell-bent to destroy Indian Judiciary ?," he wrote on Twitter.

He also tagged a media report in which Manan Kumar Mishra, the Chairman of the Bar Council of India, had attacked fellow lawyer Prashant Bhushan for his alleged remarks against the judiciary at a webinar.

TAGS: #Bar Council of India #Kiren Rijiju #tukde tukde gang
