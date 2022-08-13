English
    Why is pseudo-secular 'tukde-tukde gang ' hell bent on destroying Indian judiciary, questions Rijiju

    He also tagged a media report in which Manan Kumar Mishra, the Chairman of the Bar Council of India, had attacked fellow lawyer Prashant Bhushan for his alleged remarks against the judiciary at a webinar.

    PTI
    August 13, 2022 / 07:12 AM IST
    Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday came down heavily on the Congress and what he dubbed as pseudo-secular 'tukde-tukde gang' and Left liberals for allegedly trying to destroy the Indian judiciary. "Why pseudo secular TUKDE-TUKDE Gang, Left-libertarianism & Congress party are hell-bent to destroy Indian Judiciary ?," he wrote on Twitter.

    Tags: #Bar Council of India #Kiren Rijiju #tukde tukde gang
    first published: Aug 13, 2022 07:12 am
