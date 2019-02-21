App
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 04:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Why is PM Modi silent on Kashmiri students being targeted in various parts of country: Omar Abdullah

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on February 21 asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was silent on Kashmiri students being targeted in various parts of the country.

Addressing the media, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also said talks with Pakistan cannot be held in the backdrop of attacks such as the one in Pulwama last week.

"Our PM has talked about a 'muh tod jawab' but such a reply is not possible in the current situation," Abdullah said a week after 40 CRPF soldiers were killed in a terror attack in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14.

The Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Abdullah also asked Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik to ensure the security of Kashmiri students who were forced to return home following alleged threats and attacks in various parts of the country in the wake of the Pulwama terror strike.

Referring to the withdrawal of security to Kashmiri separatist leaders, he said it was a regressive step and he was not aware of anybody misusing security.

"When we talk of dialogue (to resolve Kashmir issue), we are branded anti-national," Abdullah said.
