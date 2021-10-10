MARKET NEWS

Politics

Why is Congress high command silent over killing of Dalit man in Rajasthan, asks Mayawati

In a series of tweets in Hindi, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "A Dalit was beaten to death in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh. This is very sad and condemnable, but why is the Congress high command silent over it."

PTI
October 10, 2021 / 01:16 PM IST
Mayawati

Mayawati


Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday termed as "condemnable" a Dalit person being beaten to death in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh, and questioned the silence of the Congress.


In a series of tweets in Hindi, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "A Dalit was beaten to death in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh. This is very sad and condemnable, but why is the Congress high command silent over it."


A Dalit man was allegedly beaten to death on October 7 by a group of men in Hanumangarh over his love affair, the Rajasthan police said. Three people have been detained in connection with the case on Saturday.


Mayawati said, "Will the Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh and Punjab go there and give Rs 50 lakh to the victim's family? The BSP demands an answer, otherwise it should stop shedding crocodile tears in the name of the Dalits."


On the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, she tweeted, "The cropping up of the name of the son of the Union minister in the Lakhimpur violence raises questions on the working style of the BJP government." The BJP should sack the minister as only then will there be any hope of justice for the aggrieved farmers, she added.

Mayawati also said terrorists are killing innocent people almost everyday in Jammu and Kashmir, which is very sad and shameful. The BSP demands that the Centre should take some strong steps in this regard, the party chief added.

PTI
Tags: #Congress #dalit #India #Mayawati #Politics
first published: Oct 10, 2021 01:17 pm

