Last Updated : Sep 12, 2019 02:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Why is BJP govt so confused on economy: Priyanka Gandhi on 'Ola-Uber' remarks

The Congress general secretary also tagged a media report on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's remarks on Tuesday that the slowdown in the automobile sector was due to many factors such as the change in mindset of millennials, who now prefer taxi aggregators like Ola and Uber instead of committing for monthly installments to own a car.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Taking a dig at the Modi government, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said that before the general elections it was stated that Ola and Uber increased employment and now they are being blamed for the slowdown in the automobile sector. Why is the BJP government so confused on the issue of economy, she asked in a tweet.

The Congress general secretary also tagged a media report on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's remarks on Tuesday that the slowdown in the automobile sector was due to many factors such as the change in mindset of millennials, who now prefer taxi aggregators like Ola and Uber instead of committing for monthly installments to own a car.

"Before elections it was said that Ola, Uber increased employment. Now it is being said auto sector slowdown is due to Ola, Uber," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.

The Congress has been attacking Sitharaman for her remarks saying it reflected the "inefficiency, immaturity, and inexperience" of the BJP in governance.

First Published on Sep 12, 2019 02:53 pm

tags #India #Politics

