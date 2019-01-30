Why is BJP firm on Citizenship Amendment Bill despite violent protests and risk of losing Northeast?

In light of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill intensifying in the Northeast, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announced on January 29 that 10 political parties, including allies of the BJP, have unanimously opposed the bill.

Meanwhile, a conglomerate of 64 civil society organisations has called for a statewide 24-hour strike in Manipur on January 30.

The contentious bill has the capability of ruining the prospects of the saffron party in the Northeast given the vehement opposition by regional parties, even the BJP’s allies.

The bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955 so as to make illegal immigrants who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for Indian citizenship.

While the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have said relaxing the norms for immigrants is atonement for mistakes made during Partition, the regional parties are up in arms fearing loss of indigenousness. The Assamese-speaking community in the state dread that the influx of Bangladeshi Hindus will stagger the state’s demography. The Assamese have also expressed their concern over added burden on existing resources and hence the economy of the state.

Where are the political parties placed?

As a result of the perpetual dispute, the BJP has irked many of its allies in the Northeast and possibly pulled the thread that was holding the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) in place. The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), which held 14 seats in the state’s 126-member assembly, withdrew support from the alliance with the BJP, citing differences over the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

The ripples of this have been felt beyond Assam too. For instance, the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), a coalition partner of the BJP in Tripura, has been vocal about its opposition to the Bill. The Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) cabinet, led by National People’s Party (NPP) president and chief minister Conrad K Sangma, has passed a resolution opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill. The MDA includes two BJP MLAs who have openly backed the cabinet’s decision, saying, “We are with the people of the state.”

Meanwhile, BJP chief minister N Biren Singh said the Manipur government will not support the Bill unless a provision for protecting the rights of the indigenous people are included. In Manipur, the BJP had formed a coalition government with the regional parties even when the Congress was the single largest party in the 2017 Assembly elections.

The governments of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram have reiterated the same sentiment, even when their states are protected by the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) Act, which requires Indians from other states to get an inner line permit (ILP) in order to enter the state. In fact, the Nagaland cabinet rejected the bill on January 20.



I am disturbed by the growing violence & unrest in the N East where religion & ethnicity are being used as weapons by the BJP to polarise the region for political gain. This type of politics, that pitches brother against brother & fans hatred, is evil & must be stopped.

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 25, 2019

As far as national parties are concerned, Congress president Rahul Gandhi recently tweeted:

Trinamool Congress satrap Mamata Banerjee has warned the people of West Bengal against “the electoral gimmicks of the BJP”.

If the bill is causing so much commotion, then why is the BJP hell-bent on the passage of the bill?

According to various media reports, the protests in the Northeast have not had a deterring effect on the BJP, which is firm to get the bill passed in the Rajya Sabha in the Parliament Session that starts January 31.

The BJP had passed the bill in the Lok Sabha in the Winter Session, courtesy their overwhelming majority in the lower house.

From their rigid stance, it seems that the saffron party is willing to risk the Northeast in a trade-off to make inroads in West Bengal. In the process, the party is ready to risk violating Article 14 of the Indian Constitution by discriminating the incoming immigrants on the basis of religion. They are also brazenly negating the Assam Accord, which had fixed March 24, 1971 as the cut-off date for foreign immigrants.

The Assam Accord also mandates the maintenance of a National Register for Citizens (NCR) in order to keep track of the bona fide citizens of India living in Assam. The exercise, supervised by the Supreme Court of India, left out about 40 lakh people from the list of citizens.

In the absence of official figures, leaders across political parties have estimated that Bengali Hindus (seen as BJP voters) constitute a large section of the 40 lakh, The Indian Express reported.

In addition, BJP minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spelled out his estimate in a TV interview, saying the NRC will leave out 8 lakh Bengali Hindus. Based on this estimate, Sarma told media persons, “If the Bill is not passed, 17 Assamese seats, which elect Assamese people, will go the Jinnah way.”

The Northeast contributes 25 seats to the Lok Sabha, out of which Amit Shah has asked BJP workers to aim for at least 21, banking on the fact that except Mizoram, all other states in the Northeast are ruled by NEDA (North-East Democratic Alliance) constituents.

In West Bengal, however, the BJP has a dismal representation — both in the state assembly and parliamentary constituencies — which explains their blinded efforts to establish foothold in the state, even if it is at the expense of the Northeast.