Why Imran Khan is threatening to withdraw his party from all the Assemblies it controls

Pranay Sharma
Nov 28, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party is in power in Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

File image of Imran Khan (Source: Reuters)

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s threat to “quit the corrupt political system” and withdraw from all the Assemblies where his party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) is in power, has failed to impress his political opponents.

They see the threat as an attempt on Imran’s part to “stay politically relevant” after failing to force the government to concede to his demand for early elections.

His remarks are being addressed at the new military leadership — an institution that he has been running down in recent months, rather than to the civilian government of the day.

Observers think Imran is trying to tell the new army chief that he can do business with him.

The PTI party chief wants the military to convince the government to hold elections before October next year to avoid a long phase of political instability and social unrest in the country.

But most of his political opponents believe Imran will not withdraw his party from the Assemblies it controls as this may lead to a split within the legislators belonging to the PTI.