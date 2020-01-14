Why fissures are emerging between Congress-DMK alliance in Tamil Nadu

A day after Congress ally in Tamil Nadu, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), skipped an opposition meet called by the Grand Old Party on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a senior leader from the party said that "only time will tell" if the alliance survives.

"The statement of Tamil Nadu Congress president KS Alagiri is a direct accusation on DMK president (MK Stalin)," DMK Member of Parliament (MP) TR Baalu said, according to CNN News18.

Baalu was referring to a statement made by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president Alagiri, who had said that Stalin did not abide by the "coalition dharma" over sharing of seats for the recently held rural body polls in the state.

Stating that the DMK cadre is "disappointed" due to such accusations, Baalu, who is also the principal secretary of the party, said that Congress should have spoken to DMK instead of making such open statements.

"Only time would tell whether DMK and Congress alliance continues or not," Baalu said.

According to reports quoting sources, Congress is unhappy with the DMK because the latter did not distribute the posts of chairman and vice-chairman after the local body polls.

Congress had also released a joint statement, stating that of the 27 district panchayat chief posts, "not even one post has been given to us".

"In the case of 303 panchayat unions, only two have been allotted to us. Even those allotted to us by the DMK leadership was not honoured by the district units. This is against alliance dharma," the statement read, according a report by The Times of India.

However, Alagiri had stated that there is no threat to the alliance between the two parties, and that they would continue to work against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the centre.

"The DMK and Congress have always been a coalition. We won the election in Tamil Nadu with a large number of parties. The relationship between the DMK and Congress will not be affected at any time. The alliance is in good shape," Alagiri said.

That does not seem to be the stance taken by the DMK, however, since some of the party's leaders have spoken out against the Congress and its statement.

A senior DMK leader told TOI that the party had "given away" some of the seats that it wanted to the grand old party during the Lok Sabha polls.