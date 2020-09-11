Why different food for jawans and officers at border posts: Rahul Gandhi

At the parliamentary panel meet on defence held on September 11, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi sought to know why different kinds of food were served to Indian Army jawans and officers posted at the borders, News18 reported .

The stark difference in the diets of officers continues to be a pertinent issue. It had caused much outrage when jawan Tej Bahadur had highlighted the issue a couple of years ago. Disciplinary action was later initiated against him and voices had died down gradually.

Gandhi raised this issue once again during the parliamentary committee meet on defence that was convened a day after Indian and Chinese foreign ministers deliberated on the border skirmishes along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. While the talks did not yield much vis-à-vis easing the tension or disengaging the troops, both sides did stress on the need to thaw the tension.

While the agenda of the parliamentary panel meet was listed as “provision and monitoring of the quality of ration and livery items to the defence forces, especially in border areas,” some members wanted to speak about the ongoing border stand-off between China and India.

However, the reason why Gandhi particularly raised this issue is probably because he feels that the jawans are paying the price of the Centre’s “opaque China policy”. His pitch for the diet of the jawans was, however, downplayed by the government, which said that the food habits of officers and jawans are different as the latter usually hail from the rural background.

Gandhi has been at the forefront of the attacks launched on the Centre by the Congress party with regard to the month-long border dispute with China.

After the meeting concluded, the Congress leader took to Twitter and put out a decisive post that read: “The only ‘talk’ to have with China is about restoration of ‘status quo ante’ as of March. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India refuse to take responsibility for pushing China out of our land. All other ‘talk’ is worthless.”