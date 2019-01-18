App
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 11:00 AM IST | Source: PTI

Why did the govt buy only 36 Rafale jets: P Chidambaram

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also took to Twitter to demand answers from PM Modi on the increased cost of aircraft.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on January 18 accused the government of compromising national security and asked why it bought only 36 Rafale fighter jets instead of 126 required by the Air Force.

His comments come in the wake of fresh revelations on the Rafale deal in a media report which claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to but 36 aircraft instead of the 126 asked for by the Air Force pushed the price of each jet up by 41.42 percent.

"The Government has compromised national security by denying to the Air Force the 7 squadrons (126 aircraft) that it desperately needs," he said.

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also took to Twitter to demand answers from Modi on the increased cost of aircraft.

"The PM's unilateral decision to buy 36 Rafales resulted in a price escalation of 41.42% per jet. When will the prime minister answer? he asked.
First Published on Jan 18, 2019 10:47 am

tags #India #Politics #Rafale

