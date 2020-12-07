Why BJP Lost The Nagpur Legislative Council Polls

Last week, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suffered a major setback in the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) after it could win only one of the six seats.

Worse, the BJP lost the premier Nagpur graduates’ constituency, which has been the stronghold of the party and its earlier avatar, the Jana Sangh, for more than five decades. The seat was once represented by stalwarts such as Union minister Nitin Gadkari and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ father, Gangadharrao Fadnavis.

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress won four seats while the sixth one went to an independent candidate considered close to the NCP.

The election held on December 1 was for three graduates’ constituencies (Nagpur, Aurangabad and Pune), two teachers’ constituencies (Amaravati and Pune) and one local body constituency, Nandurbar. A graduates’ constituency in a legislative council is one that is made up of an electorate consisting solely of graduates in that area. Likewise a teachers’ constituency has an electorate made up only of teachers from the area.

Abhijit Vanjari of the Congress defeated the BJP’s Sandeep Joshi, the current city mayor, in Nagpur. The Congress’ Jayant Asgaonkar won the Pune teachers’ constituency, opening the account for the Grand Old Party in that seat.

In Amaravati, independent candidate Kiran Sarnaik beat Shrikant Deshpande of the Shiv Sena while in Aurangabad, the NCP’s Satish Chavan defeated Shirish Boralkar of the BJP. The NCP’s Arun Lad won the Pune graduates’ constituency by defeating Sangram Deshmukh of the BJP. The only seat that the BJP won was in Nandurbar, where its candidate Amrish Patel won comfortably.

The significance

The biennial elections to the upper house were considered a litmus test for the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, which came to power after the Shiv Sena parted ways with the BJP last year.

The BJP had deployed its entire party machinery during the poll campaign, as a win for the party would have reflected poorly on the ruling regime.

The most important seats among all the six were Nagpur and Pune, both BJP strongholds. Nitin Gadkari, who represented the Nagpur constituency between 1998 and 2014, won the Lok Sabha polls from Nagpur to become Union Transport Minister in the Narendra Modi government

Before Gadkari, Gangadharrao Fadnavis was elected from the constituency, initially as the Jana Sangh representative and later as the BJP nominee.

In the 2014 elections, Anil Sole of the BJP defeated Congress candidate Baban Taywade.

The loss in the Pune’s graduates’ constituency is another setback for the BJP, as the party had dominated the constituency for more than three decades, barring an exception in 2002. Union minister Prakash Javadekar and Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil have won the seat in the past.

The only seat the BJP won was the Dhule-Nandurbar local body constituency.

“The results are not as per our expectations as we were expecting more seats to win. We miscalculated the combined power of the three ruling parties under MVA,” Devendra Fadnavis told reporters after the results were announced on December 4.

The reasons

The major reason behind the BJP’s defeat in Nagpur was infighting. Party workers, a report in India Today said, did not take the election seriously after MLC Anil Sole, a close aide of Gadkari, was denied the ticket and replaced by Sandeep Joshi, considered close to Fadnavis.

It was this rift between the Fadnavis and Gadkari camps that led to the BJP suffering a humiliating defeat, it said.

Fadnavis had made it a prestige issue to get a ticket for Joshi, who had earlier worked as his chief election co-ordinator, many reports said.

That is perhaps why Sole, who had campaigned for Gadkari when he represented the region, was not visible during the campaign.

Some analysts said that besides the infighting factor, Congress’ Wanjari managed to polarise the OBC voters against Joshi, a Brahmin. Both Fadnavis and Gadkari were in Nagpur for the campaign.

“The candidate’s name was announced late. Maybe this was one of the reasons for our loss,” Sole told reporters.

Confidence-booster for MVA

The election result will be a big confidence booster for the MVA. After the recent win, the MVA, with 34 members, retained its majority in the 78-member legislative council. The MVA has also submitted a list of 12 nominated names for Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to clear.

“The results are a clear reflection of the MVA's work in the last one year," NCP chief Sharad Pawar said after the results.

In January, the BJP performed poorly in the Zilla Parishad polls in Nagpur. The BJP had won just 15 of the 58 seats in those polls, while the Congress bagged 30.