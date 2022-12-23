 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Whole 'Covid drama' being orchestrated to 'derail' Bharat Jodo Yatra: Jairam Ramesh

PTI
Dec 23, 2022 / 05:12 PM IST

He was asked if the government was selectively picking on the yatra after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote to Gandhi to consider suspending the march if Covid protocols could not be followed.

Jairam Ramesh (Image: Reuters)

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday accused the government of orchestrating the "Covid drama" to defame and derail the Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Yatra that is all set to enter Delhi, and said his party will follow any protocol based on scientific advice that is uniformly implemented.

The Rahul Gandhi led Yatra entered Faridabad on the last day of its Haryana leg in the first phase and will reach Delhi on Saturday morning. DMK MP Kanimozhi joined the yatra in Faridabad besides some sportspersons.

At a press conference in Pakhal village in Faridabad, Ramesh said, "This whole Covid drama over the last two days has been orchestrated to defame and derail the Bharat Jodo Yatra from coming to Delhi. That's the only objective".

He was asked if the government was selectively picking on the yatra after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote to Gandhi to consider suspending the march if Covid protocols could not be followed.

"Any protocol based on scientific and medical advice that is uniformly implemented will be followed by the Congress party. We have always followed it," he said.

In a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "We were not the party which gave solution that the Covid situation (after its outbreak in 2020) will be won in 18 days, like the Mahabharata war".