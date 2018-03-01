App
Feb 25, 2018 11:34 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Who Stands to Gain from Modi vs Siddaramaiah in Karnataka Polls?

Amit Shah, in an interaction with booth workers at Dakshin Kannada district, is reported to have urged party workers to “just look at the Lotus symbol (the party’s symbol) and Modi’s photo” while seeking votes.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

News 18

Former Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa is BJP’s chief ministerial candidate in the upcoming assembly elections. Both Prime Minster Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah have endorsed his candidature on more than one occasion. But as the poll pitch reaches a crescendo, there are signs that the BJP may be seeking votes in the name of Modi instead.

Yeddyurappa, the 74-year veteran state BJP president, is fast becoming an undertone in a high-decibel battle. Amit Shah, in an interaction with booth workers at Dakshin Kannada district, is reported to have urged party workers to “just look at the Lotus symbol (the party’s symbol) and Modi’s photo” while seeking votes.

Read more...

