Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 11:09 AM IST

'Who paid Jamia shooter?' asks Rahul Gandhi

On Thursday, Gandhi had tweeted a quote from Mahatma Gandhi, "I cannot teach you violence, as I do not believe in it. I can only teach you not to bow your heads before anyone, even at the cost of your life."

Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday questioned who "paid" the Jamia shooter, a day after a man opened fire at a group of anti-CAA protesters in the area. Asked by reporters to comment on the incident as he was entering Parliament, Gandhi said, ""Who paid the Jamia shooter?"

Tensions in the Jamia area spiralled on Thursday after a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring a student, before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting "Yeh lo aazadi" amid heavy police presence.

First Published on Jan 31, 2020 10:55 am

tags #CAA #India #jamia Shooter #NRC #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

